Malayalam Film Premalu which was released on February 9, garnered praises from both critics and audiences for its unique storyline with an 8.3 rating on IMDb out of 10. The film is a romantic comedy where it sees its lead hero pursuing romance. Things go south after the lead finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications. The film written and directed by Girish AD stars Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, and Shyam Mohan among others.

Premalu to now release in Telugu

The film made on a budget of ₹3 crores, earned over ₹33 crores in India, and its worldwide collection is said to be over ₹57 crores. Now after almost a month of its release, on popular demand, the film is set to release in the Telugu language. The film will be available in theatres in Telugu language across India from March 8, which coincides with Maha Shivaratri.

What more do we know about Premalu?

Apart from Naslen and Mamitha, the film also stars Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and Mathew Thomas among others. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.