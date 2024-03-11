After Manjummel Boys, Another Malayalam Film Premalu Crosses The ₹100 Crore Mark

Advertisement

Girish AD's romantic comedy Premalu, which hit theatres on February 9, 2024, has emerged as a powerhouse in the Malayalam film industry, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, the film has entertained audiences and critics alike, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times.

Premalu Box Office Update

Within its first 31 days of its release, Premalu not only secured its place as a top-grossing Malayalam film but also clinched the title of the most profitable Malayalam movie in recent memory. Backed by popular actor Fahadh Faasil and actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, the film was made on a reported budget of ₹3 crore and has gained remarkable financial success.

Premalu achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the ₹100 crore milestone, joining the elite league of Malayalam cinema alongside other recent hits like Manjummel Boys. Its domestic box office earnings stand at a staggering ₹62.8 crore, with Kerala contributing over ₹53 crore alone. The Telugu version of the film has also crossed the ₹2 crore mark, while international markets have contributed a significant ₹37.2 crore.

Premalu director says he got interested in cinema because of Selvaraghan

Selvaraghan recently told Film Companion, “I wanted to make films after watching the works of Selvaraghan, sir. There might not be an obvious relation between the kind of films that I do but I know a few connections that are woven into my work. These are things I tend to know more than others.”

Premalu also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas. Released on February 9, the movie is currently the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The makers subsequently plan to release the movie in its Tamil and Telugu versions.