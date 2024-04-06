×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Calls Himself 'Nepo Kid', Says 'I Owe My First Film To My Surname'

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared his take on the ongoing nepotism debate. He claimed that he and his friend Dulquer Salmaan, both are 'nepo kids'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image:Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Aadujeevitham, recently confessed that he is a nepo kid. The actor shared his opinion about the ongoing nepotism debate and claimed that he was offered his first film only because of his surname.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on nepotism debate

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who gave several interviews before the release of his film Aaadujeevitham, talked about how he and Dulquer Salmaan are "nepo kids". Prithviraj Sukumaran is the son of the famous Malayalam superstar Sukumaran. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is the son of megastar Mammootty. Both the young stars are now the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry.

In an interview with Mashable India, “In Kerala, we live quite close to each other, and we are all well ‘Nepo kids.' I have had it easy to come into the industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would make a good lead actor because I was so and so’s son. I wasn’t even screen tested. I owe my first film only to my surname, nothing else.”

I only my first film to my surname, not my career: Prithviraj Sukumaran

In the same interview, the Salaar star said, "But I owe only my first film to my surname because in cinema, the thing is, you could be anybody’s son or daughter, but you’re being evaluated by the public that coming Friday. If you’re not good enough, you’re not good enough, that’s it. You can’t be protected. You can’t be protected by the board of directors. You are out there to be judged by the public and you’ll have to face them. But having said that, I repeat, yes, I’ve had it easy to get into the industry.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran's dream project Aadujeevitham released on March 28. The film, in just 9 days, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

