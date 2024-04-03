×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days, Drank Vodka For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

In Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Najeeb, who, left his homeland for the Gulf for a better life but ended up working as a slave/goatherd.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham has become one of the most talked about movies in the Malayalam industry. The movie is directed by Blessy and has been earning massive critical and commercial success. Days after the release, cinematographer Sunil KS has opened up about the actor’s dedication towards the movie and the scenes. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran fasting for three days, and stayed without water for a day: Cinematographer of Aadujeevitham 

In a video doing rounds on social media, the cinematographer of Aadujeevitham - Sunil KS could be heard heaping praise on Prithviraj’s dedication to the movie. In the film, the actor plays the role of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant who migrates to the Gulf only to be forced into slavery and work as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. 

Prithviraj’s transformation for the movie has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Christopher Kanagraj quoted Sunil as saying, “For the naked scene, Prithviraj was fasting for three days, not even water on the last day; before the shoot, he took 30ML Vodka to drain remaining water from the body. He was carried in a chair to the location. We needed to lift him from the chair before the shot.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran gets candid about his role in Aadujeevitham

During a conversation with ANI, Prithviraj Sukumaran recalled telling Najeeb, "In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my initial thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Benyamin wrote or the Najeeb that Blessy has in his mind? This was the confusion I had. Finally, Blessy and I decided that I should play the Najeeb I visualize in my mind based on the novel and the Najeeb that Blessy visualized. That's the Najeeb you'll see in the movie. There is a big difference."

Sharing his unending pain and torment of being trapped in the desert, Najeeb shared, "I always thought that I'll never escape. There were no more Gods left for me to pray to. I prayed to every single God. Better than life there was death. Many times I used to just lie down on the sand so that some creatures would bite me and I would die. But then, when I woke up, all I thought about was my family. My wife was already 8 months pregnant when I landed there. Did she deliver a baby or not was the only thing I had in my mind." Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Whatsapp logo