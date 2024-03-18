×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Lost 31 Kg To Play A Migrant Worker In The Goat Life, Advises Against It

To essay the role of Najeeb, Prithviraj shared that he lost over 30 kg weight. He also advised people to not do until its "clinically" required.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Goat Life
The Goat Life | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran's next release is the highly-anticipated film The Goat Life. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy is an adaptation of the best-selling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the true life story of a Malayali migrant worker Najeeb. The trailer has piqued the curiosity of the viewers and AR Rahman's score is set to take the narrative and viewers' experience to newer heights.

To essay the role of Najeeb, Prithviraj shared that he lost over 30 kg weight. He also advised people to not do until its "clinically" required.  

A still from The Goat Life | Image: YouTube screengrab

I knew what I was getting into: Prithiviraj on playing Najeeb in The Goat Life

In The Goat Life, a Malayali migrant worker (played by Prithviraj) is coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. He travels to Saudi Arabia in search for employment but ends up getting stuck in a terrible circumstance. Najeeb experiences loneliness and hopelessness in addition to physical suffering as a result of being forced to work as a goatherd in difficult circumstances. To get into the skin of the character, Prithiviraj lost a lot of weight.

A still from The Goat Life | Image: YouTube screengrab

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Salaar star said, "I lost 31 kg for the role. I would advise people to not do it. Don't start off with it until you have a clinical reason to lose one-third of your body weight or if you are an actor who wants to do it for a role. As actors you have to understand that your body is your primary source of livelihood. There will be moments when you will have to put your body through not so ideal circumstances. I have been in this industry for 15-16 years. The moment I said yes to the film (The Goat Life), I knew what I was getting into."

Prithiviraj to play antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan  

Apart from The Goat Life, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role. BMCM marks Prithviraj's Bollywood debut. The trailer of the film will be out on March 26, with its release planned for Eid in April.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

