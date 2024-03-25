×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran On Actors Charging Hefty Remuneration: I Don’t Do Films For A Salary

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is gearing up for the release of Blessy’s much-anticipated Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, recently made a bold revelation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shed light on a distinctive aspect of the Malayalam film industry. In a conversation with Gulte, he talked about his stance on remuneration, drawing parallels with industry stalwart Akshay Kumar. Prithviraj said that he prefers a share in profits rather than remuneration for the movies he does.

Prithviraj prefers passion over paychecks

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is gearing up for the release of Blessy’s much-anticipated Malayalam film Aadujeevitham (to be released as The Goat Life in other languages), made a bold revelation. He expressed his disinclination towards receiving traditional remuneration for his roles, echoing a sentiment shared by fellow actor Akshay Kumar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran emphasised the longstanding tradition within the Malayalam film fraternity. He said that unlike some other film industries where a significant portion of the budget is allocated towards actor remuneration, Malayalam cinema allocates major share of its funds towards the filmmaking process itself.

He said, "I will not claim that we (Malayalam film industry) are superior to anybody. But having worked in different industries, I think, Malayalam cinema traditionally has had the practice of making sure that the largest chunk of the budget always goes towards making the film. I have been involved in other industries where the film is made, say for ₹75 cr, of which ₹55 cr is remuneration. That has never been the case with Malayalam traditionally."

Prithviraj's commitment to his craft

Prithviraj shared his personal philosophy, stating, "I don’t do films for a salary. I say no, let’s make the film the best possible way." By forgoing a fixed salary, he assumes accountability for the film's outcome, aligning his interests with those of the production team.

Citing his collaboration with Akshay Kumar in the film Selfiee, Prithviraj Sukumaran highlighted the latter's endorsement of this ideology. Even in his capacity as a producer, Akshay Kumar opted to take a conventional salary.

Alongside Aadujeevitham and Selfiee, Prithviraj is set to feature in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Vilayath Buddha, and the sequel to the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan. Additionally, he will also be seen in the Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated for release on April 10.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

