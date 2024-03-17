Advertisement

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, is gearing up for his new movie The Goat Life. He was in Mumbai on Saturday where he spoke about being a part of the film and that working with the director of the film, Blessy is something that every Malayalam actor looks forward to working with him.

He also spoke about the migrant worker Najeeb, whose life has inspired the upcoming film.

A still from The Goat Life | Image: YouTube screengrab

Prithviraj details how The Goat Life showcases various stages of Najeeb's life

The story of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia, is told in Aadujeevitham. Talking about how the film showcases the various stages in his life, Prithviraj said, “We had to break down the narrative into three phases. Phase 1 is when he lands up in the desert and trying to fight the circumstances and trying to find a way out. In the face of denial, he is thinking, this can't be. I can get out of this place and the performance is metered to that emotional graph. The narrative breaks to a point where you see him a few months later. He is slightly thinner, his hair and beard have grown. He is angry because he is questioning everything about his predicament. The performance is metered to that phase.”

A still from The Goat Life | Image: YouTube screengrab

He continued, “We then meet him three years later. He is no longer than man you saw. He is more animal than man because for the last few years, he has only interacted with animals. He is now a broken man who has come to terms with what he is going through in his life. He has come to the spiritual realisation that he is meant to live through this experience.”

The Goat Life is based on a novel

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on March 28. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy is an adaptation of the best-selling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin.