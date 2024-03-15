×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens An Emotional Note As He Wraps Up Dubbing For Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently completed the dubbing for his upcoming thriller Aadujeevitham and penned a note about the same on his social media handles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham
Aadujeevitham | Image:Twitter
Prithviraj Sukumaran is the driving force behind the long-awaited film Aadujeevitham and recently completed the dubbing process in four different languages. The actor, who has been deeply involved with the project for several years, shared his sentiments on social media, calling it an E-P-I-C journey.

What did Prithviraj Sukumaran say on wrapping up Aadujeevitham’s dubbing?

The film, also known as Goat Life, has been a labour of love for Sukumaran and director Blessy, who has tirelessly worked to bring the project to fruition for over 14 years.

 

 

The actor tweeted, “#AADUJEEVITHAM #TheGoatLife Malayalam (live sound), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi dubbing done! To have lived this whole character arc once, and then to revisit it 4 more times in 4 different languages! E-P-I-C! Relive the unbelievable true story of Najeeb in theatres worldwide from 28/03/2024!”

Several celebs have hailed Aadujeevitham

The ambitious nature of Aadujeevitham has garnered attention not only within the Malayalam film industry but also among cinephiles worldwide. Blessy's commitment to adapting the same-named book into a cinematic masterpiece has attracted support from industry veterans, including superstars Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas, who lent their voices to the movie's audio release event.

The return of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema has further heightened anticipation for the film. Rahman, who considers Aadujeevitham his homecoming in Malayalam cinema, has thrown his full support behind the project and expressed his excitement at the ample opportunities the film offers for musical composition.

Aadujeevitham chronicles the troublesome journey of an immigrant worker in an Arab country and reflects themes of survival and resilience in the face of adversity. The film's narrative mirrors the challenges faced by its cast and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unknown to many, they found themselves stranded in the Jordanian desert, battling various obstacles to return home from the shoot.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

