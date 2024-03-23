×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife, Mother Were Concerned About Actor 'Starving' Himself For The Goat Life

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the Prabhas led Salaar. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife, mother
Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife, mother | Image:therealprithvi/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in the much awaited Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life. The film required him to undergo a massive physical transformation - specifically dropping 31kgs. The actor opened up about his mother's reaction to the same.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother was not at all onboard with the actor's physical transformation


Prithviraj Sukumaran recently attended the Survivors Meet held in Kochi, organised by Manoramaonline. While there, the actor went into detail about how he essentially had to starve himself to achieve the physique he needed for Aadujeevitham - something that neither his wife, nor his mother were too happy about. 

He said, "I starved myself to the point that I had blackouts. However, I was determined to look as thin as possible. So, when my mother or wife would call me during my shoot in Jordan, I would hold my phone close to my face so that they would not get to see how thin I had become. However, they understood I had reduced a lot and I could sense that my mother was not happy with my physical transformation. If she had seen the limit I had achieved, I am sure she would have contacted Blessy sir to express her concern for my health."

Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls feeling frustrated during his physical transformation


The actor further revealed how watching the crew eat their food would lead him to feel frustrated, something he weathered by telling himself that an authentic re-telling of the story "could only be achieved through this physical transformation". He added, "I would see the crew have food and really get frustrated. However, I would recollect the suffering Najeeb went through in real life and overcome those struggles." 

For the unversed, the film is based on the struggles of Najeeb, a Malyali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. The debilitating conditions of his work coupled with his deteriorating mental and physical health form the premise of the film. The screenplay for Aadujeevitham has been adapted from a book on Najeeb's experiences, penned by author Benyamin. The film is up for a release on March 28.  

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 22:17 IST

