Updated March 6th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Shares Photo From L2 Empuraan Set In New York With Tovino Thomas

Supriya Menon shared a photo revealing that they have started with the new schedule for L2 Empuraan, an upcoming power-packed action thriller, in New York.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj-Supriya with Tovino Thomas. | Image:Supriya Menon/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy shooting for his next directorial L2: Empuraan in New York. Now, his wife Supriya Menon has shared an update straight from the sets of the upcoming sequel. Co-starring Mohanlal, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer, which also starred Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role.

Tovino Thomas joins Prithvirah Sukumaran

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Menon shared a photo revealing that they have started with the new schedule for the upcoming power-packed action thriller in New York. In the image, Supriya is standing in between Prithviraj and Tovino, and they all can be seen dressed in black winter ensembles. The text on the photo read, "L2E shoot diaries in New Yoek! Jatin Ramadas and Zayed Masood!”.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In the sequel, Prithviraj and Tovino will be reprising their roles of Zayed Masood and CM Jathin Ramdas, respectively. Reportedly, they are shooting for the high-level action sequences and climax in New York.

(A file photo of Tovino and Prithviraj | Image: Instagram)
All you need to know about L2: Empuraan

It is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, succeeding the 2019 film Lucifer. The film stars Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Alexx O'Nell, Shine Tom Chacko and others in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Earlier it was revealed that Prithviraj's character Zayed Masood would have more prominence in Empuraan.

(A poster of L2E | Image: IMDb)
Deepak Dev returned as the music composer. Last year in March, Dev said that he had already started the music work for Empuraan. The action-thriller will hit the theatres in four regional languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The makers are aiming to release the film early next year. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

