Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released film Aadujeevitham, wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on Thursday. The Malayalam film has been directed by Vipin Das and is in the comedy genre.

It’s a wrap for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer. The caption reads: “That’s the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release.”

The first look from the film was shared which features the entire cast of the film, dressed elaborately, giving the camera a confused look. Basil Joseph, who is part of the film's ensemble cast, shared the first look on his official X handle with a caption that simply read, "A family wedding entertainer #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil'

What is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil about?

While the exact context of the film is yet to be revealed, from the looks of it the film will feature the theme of a comedy of errors set against a wedding backdrop. The ensemble cast for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also comprises of names like Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Yogi Babu, Jagadish, and Rekha Harris.

Meanwhile, the actor also has the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he essays the antagonist named Kabir. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to debut in cinemas on April 10 where it will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

(with inputs from IANS)