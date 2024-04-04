×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Filming For Vipin Das’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released film Aadujeevitham, wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on Thursday. The Malayalam film has been directed by Vipin Das and is in the comedy genre. 

It’s a wrap for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Sharing pictures from the final day of shooting, the team bid adieu with a promise of a fun-filled entertainer. The caption reads: “That’s the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release.”

 

The first look from the film was shared which features the entire cast of the film, dressed elaborately, giving the camera a confused look. Basil Joseph, who is part of the film's ensemble cast, shared the first look on his official X handle with a caption that simply read, "A family wedding entertainer #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil'

Advertisement

What is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil about?

While the exact context of the film is yet to be revealed, from the looks of it the film will feature the theme of a comedy of errors set against a wedding backdrop. The ensemble cast for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also comprises of names like Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Yogi Babu, Jagadish, and Rekha Harris.

Advertisement

 

The film has been produced under Prithviraj’s own banner, Prithviraj Productions, and also features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actor also has the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he essays the antagonist named Kabir. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to debut in cinemas on April 10 where it will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

a few seconds ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

4 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

7 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

10 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

14 minutes ago
vistara

Vistara Cancels Flights

19 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

20 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

26 minutes ago
congress

Congress' Candidates List

27 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

31 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

32 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

36 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

36 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

39 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

42 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

44 minutes ago
Manchester United

Chelsea vs Man United

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo