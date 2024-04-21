Advertisement

The Malayalam film industry recently faced a major setback when the multiplex giant PVR INOX pulled Malayalam films from screens nationwide. Even other film industries, such as Telugu, which had purchased dubbing rights for Malayalam films, experienced losses when the films were abruptly withdrawn. However, things now seem to have settled down as the PVR has agreed to resume the screening of the movies after resolving the issue of a virtual print fee (VPF) with the producers association.

Malayalam movies back in PVR INOX

According to reports, after discussions between KFPA and company representatives in Kochi on April 19 and 20, the matter was resolved. The association's secretary, B. Rakesh said that Malayalam movie screenings would start in all theatres across the nation. “We have also decided not to pay VPF from January 2025 onwards in view of the high rates asked by the digital service providers,” he said.

Kamal Gianchandani, PVR CEO, also took to his official X handle to share an update on the same. He shared a statement with the caption, "Statement regarding PVR Forum Mall Kochi. #PVRINOX"

Advertisement

The statement read, "We are pleased to announce that all disagreements concerning PVR Forum Kochi have been amicably resolved. We are very happy in all languages at our cinemas across Kerala."

Statement regarding PVR Forum Mall Kochi #PVRINOX pic.twitter.com/q3ZlvXU0j1 — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc)

While the statement did confirm that the issue was resolved, contrary to Rakesh's statement, the statement denied speculations of discontinuation of the VPF from January 2025.

It read, "We have come across some speculation regarding the discontinuation of the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) from January 2025. We would like to clarify that there is no such understanding or commitment from PVRINOX, to this effect."

Advertisement

Why was PVR INOX feuding with Kerala producers?

Kerala Producers and PVR INOX were battling over a Virtual Print Fee (VPF), a fee charged by digital cinema service providers, such as multiplex chains, to film distributors and producers for digital projection equipment (such as projectors) installed in theatres. A VPF agreement requires distributors to pay a fee per film to cover the costs of installing and maintaining digital projection equipment.

Advertisement

This fee is frequently collected over a period of several years or screenings. VPF agreements have been contentious, with disagreements arising over fee amounts, terms, and implementation, resulting in conflicts between distributors, producers, and exhibitors. However, PVR INOX stalling Malayalam movies for three days added fuel to the ongoing tussle.

In protest of not resolving VPF issue, the Malayalam producers denied to give their films to the new PVR multiplexes in Kochi. As a result, on April 11, PVR removed Malayalam films from across India for three days - April 11, 12, and 13, causing loss to all the producers associated from both Malayalam and Telugu languages.

Advertisement

This escalated the ongoing tiff and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) announced that it will prohibit the screening of Malayalam films in PVR-owned theatres until the company compensates Kerala producers for their losses. This decision was revealed by FEFKA's General Secretary, Unnikrishnan B, during a press conference that included notable producers Blessy Ipe Thomas (Director of The Goat Life) and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Unnikrishnan added that no films would be provided to PVR’s new screen at Forum Mall until the conflict is resolved.