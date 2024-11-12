Published 12:44 IST, November 12th 2024
Relief For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case, Supreme Court Extends Interim Anticipatory Bail
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended for a week the interim anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who faces alleged charges of raping an actress.
SC extends interim anticipatory bail of Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case | Image: ANI
