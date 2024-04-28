Advertisement

Shine Tom Chacko got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and fashion model Thanuja in January this year. However, for the past few days, fans have been speculating that the couple has parted ways owing to the absence of the couple's photo on social media. Putting rest to the speculations, the actor's fiancee recently shared a romantic photo featuring Shine.

All is well between Shine Tom Chacko and his fiancee Thanuja

On Saturday, Thanuja took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo that shows her giving a peck on Shine's cheek. In the image, they are twinning in white ensembles and look immensely in love. She skipped the words in the caption and let the emoticons do all the talking. The fashion model dropped a mending heart emoji.

(A photo of Shine with Thanuja | Image: Instagram)

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Haters one step back please and enjoy your life." Another wrote, "Are you together again? his is what cuteness is." However, there was a user who mocked their relationship and wrote, "This relationship won’t go straight forward. Sure”. Thanuja decided to hit back at the troll and replied “Enna valnju pokola” (Then we will go in a different path together)".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Inside Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja's engagement ceremony

The couple shared a joint post, to treat their fans to their engagement photos. For the ceremony, Shine wore a pink shirt and white pants, while Thanuja, opted for a white lehenga. The couple's wedding is scheduled to take place later this year.

What's next for Shine Tom Chacko?

The actor was last seen in Dileep starrer Thankamani, which didn't perform well at the box office. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming drama Malayalee from India, which is slated to release on May 1. He also has Mammootty starrer Bazooka in the lineup. Helmed by Deeno Dennis, the film will be produced under the banners of Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams. It also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Jagadish, and others in supporting roles. The movie is expected to release this year.