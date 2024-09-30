sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:55 IST, September 30th 2024

Siddique Sexual Assault Case: SC To Hear Absconding Malayalam Actor's Pre-anticipatory Bail

After the HC rejected Siddique's anticipatory bail on September 24, the former AMMA member appealed to the Supreme Court, which will hear the case today.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddique Sexual Assault Case: SC To Hear Absconding Malayalam Actor's Pre-anticipatory Bail | Image: ANI
  • 3 min read
12:38 IST, September 30th 2024