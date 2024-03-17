×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Soubin Shahir Backs Out From Rifle Club? New Glimpse Of Aashiq Abu's Film Introduces A Fresh Cast

Actor Soubin Shahir has reportedly backed out from Rifle Club as a fresh glimpse of Aashiq Abu's upcoming Malayalam film introduces a whole new cast lineup.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Soubin Shahir
Soubin Shahir | Image:Facebook
The makers of the Malayalam film Rifle Club have unveiled the cast details through a motion poster. Led by acclaimed actor Dileesh Pothan, the film has a stellar ensemble cast, including Vani Viswanath and Vincy Sony Aloshious. The latest poster has also confirmed that Rifle Club is slated for an Onam release this year.

What more do we know about the Rifle Club?

In addition to the lead trio, Rifle Club featured a talented supporting cast including Hanumankind, The Baby Jean, Vishnu Agasthya, Surabhi Lakshmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Vijayaraghavan, and Unnimaya Prasad. Interestingly, the film marks a milestone for Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is set to mark his debut in the Malayalam industry and will play the antagonist with this.

 

 

Directed by Abu, Rifle Club will deliver a fresh narrative and a thrilling action-packed entertainer.

Soubin Shahir bows out of Rifle Club?

However, the absence of Manjummel Boys star Soubin’s name from the cast list has sparked speculation among fans and industry insiders. Earlier reports hinted at Shahir's involvement in the project alongside Dileesh Pothan, but the recent motion poster release without his name has led to conjecture about his departure from the film.

Behind the scenes, Rifle Club has Suhas-Sharfu, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Karunakaran helming the screenplay. Abu himself assumes the role of cinematographer, while the music and original score are composed by Rex Vijayan. Editing duties are entrusted to V Saajan, with OPM Cinemas handling the film's distribution across theatres in the state. Ajayan Chalissery who is known for his work in Manjummel Boys serves as the production designer for this project.

For director Aashiq Abu, Rifle Club marks his 14th directorial venture, following the critically acclaimed Virus in 2019. With Rifle Club, Abu reunites with Dileesh Pothan, continuing their successful collaboration following the story of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala depicted in Virus.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

