Sudev Nair, best known for his work in Malayalam films, is now married. The actor, who shared screen space with Mohanlal in 2022 film Monster, tied the knot with his long-time partner Amardeep Kaur. The actor also shared a series of pictures from the traditional ceremony.

Sudev Nair ties the knot with Amardeep Kaur



Sudev Nair took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from what was an intimate and traditional wedding ceremony, wherein he tied the knot with Amardeep Kaur, surrounded by friends and family. While Amardeep was turned out in a traditional white saree with a subtle gold border, Sudev dressed in a white and gold veshthi. With matching green varmalas and smiles, the duo appeared all-ready to begin their "party years" as the caption to their joint post read.

For the unversed, Sudev and Amardeep had met several years back when the two were in Mumbai, owing to separate work commitments. Amardeep has previously shared how the two were definitely star-crossed owing to the fact that they lived in the same neighborhood through their childhood but only met each other years later.

What is next for Sudev Nair?



2023 was a strong year, professionally, for Sudev Nair. The actor starred in three back to back projects - namely, the Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham, Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao and the Nithiin led Extra Ordinary Man. The actor's current lineup of projects includes two films - Vazhakku and Thankamani, both Malayalam.

While more details on the former are yet to be revealed, the latter appears to be shaping up as quite the keynote film. Thankamani, a crime thriller film written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, will feature Nair along side Dileep. The film is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Thankamany back in October of 1986.