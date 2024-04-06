×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

The Goat Life Actress Amala Paul Beams With Joy In Photos From Her Traditional Baby Shower

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai announced their first pregnancy in January, earlier this year. The couple also hosted their baby shower.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai | Image:Amala Paul
  • 2 min read
Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child and shared glimpses from their traditional baby shower on social media. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala and are all set to enter the new phased in their relationship.

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai | Image: Amala Paul/Instagram

Inside Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's baby shower

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's shared some adorable pictures from their traditional baby shower. During the event, pregnant Amala was draped in a red and white saree. The pregnancy glow was visible in the pictures that she posted on social media. The couple's candid moments were captured as they performed the puja ceremonies in anticipation of the new born.

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai | Image: Amala Paul/Instagram

While Amala looked beautiful in a saree, Jagat complemented her in a white kurta pyjama. They wore matching garlands as well and radiated joy in their photos. The Goat Life actress wrote in the caption to her Instagram post, "Embraced by tradition and love."

Amala and Jagat announce their pregnancy

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay and got divorced in 2017. Taking to Instagram, Amala, who enjoys 5.2 million followers on Instagram, shared some snaps from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she was seen in a red halter neck crop top, and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala flaunted her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you.”

On the work front, Amala made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara. She also had a role in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. Her latest release Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is running in cinema halls now. The mom-to-be has Dvija in the pipeline.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

