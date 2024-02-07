Advertisement

The Goat Life Aka Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled a new poster for his upcoming Malayalam film. The minimalist yet intriguing poster adds to the buzz surrounding the film. The makers revealed that the film is based on a true story while calling it ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’.



Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled a new poster of The Goat Life

The lead actor of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen gazing at the camera through a button in the poster. The Salaar actor unveiled the poster on his social media profile. Prithviraj captioned it, “An inspiring journey of a man who just wouldn't give up!”. Adding to the anticipation, he also added the release date of the film along with it. The Goat Life is set to hit the silver screens on April, 10th of this year.

The cast of The Goat Life

The film which is being produced by Visual Romance has many fascinating aspects attached to its cast. The Goat Life will feature Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis apart from Indian actors such as Amala Paul and KR Gokul. The movie will also have renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and have been edited by A. Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is being said to be the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry. The Goat Life Aka Aadujeevitham is setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess.

The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ which is based on a true story. The Goat Life Aka Aadujeevitham survival adventures have been rare in Indian cinema, and it is a true story that makes it even more interesting.