Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

The Goat Life Box Office: 60K Tickets Sold For Prithviraj Sukumaran Film As Advance Bookings Open

The Goat Life advance booking sale started on a high note. In just the first 13 hours of pre-sales, the film crossed the ₹1 crore milestone in Kerala.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Goat Life
The Goat Life | Image:IMDb
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham, is all set to make its theatrical debut on March 28. Four days ahead of its release, the makers opened the advance booking for the movie on Sunday, March 24. The Blessy directorial has been performing extremely well as its pre-sales has already crossed the ₹1 crore mark within hours.

The Goat Life sold over 63000 tickets in the first 13 hours of booking

Aadujeevitham's advance booking sale has reportedly started on a high note, according to recent reports from industry experts. In just the first 13 hours of pre-sales, the Prithviraj Sukumaran film in Kerala has crossed the ₹1-crore milestone. The Blessy-directed film reportedly grossed almost ₹1.03 crore in just 13 hours and has already sold over 63,116 tickets, according to OTT Play. 

 

The remarkable pre-release figures and excellent marketing work will probably ensure that The Goat Life receives a grand premiere at the box office. But it faces tough competition with Rajesh Krishnan's Crew in the Hindi market stars prominent Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. 

What more do we know about The Goat Life? 

The movie is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers in the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 languages, including foreign languages.

 

Penned by noted writer Benyamin, it tells the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes abroad.

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

(With IANS inputs)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

