Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

The Goat Life Director Blessy Reveals How He Adapted Aadujeevitham For Prithviraj Sumkumaran's Film

The Goat Life's Director at a recent event revealed how he adapted the popular Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham for Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham
Aadujeevitham | Image:X/therealprithvi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Telugu movie The Goat Life is a much-anticipated film based on the acclaimed novel Aadujeevitham. Recently, the Kerala Literature Festival 2024 hosted a panel discussion featuring renowned writer Benyamin and director Blessy where the duo talked about the relationship between Malayalam cinema and literature.

The makers of The Goat Life dropped a BTS video

During the festival, a special video provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse of author Benyamin and director Blessy engaged in a thoughtful discussion on the challenges and nuances of adapting books into films. They shared valuable perspectives on shooting techniques, film direction, and the art of transforming literature onto the silver screen.

Director Blessy reflected on the challenges encountered during the adaptation process and addressed the struggle to meet audience expectations and surpass their imaginative interpretations. He revealed in a media statement that with the novel being widely read, each reader forms their visual imagery and perceptions, making it a unique challenge to bring it to life on screen. Both Blessy and Benyamin acknowledged the absence of predefined guidance for portraying Najib's character: “It is a film which has no references to look into”.

In the Visual Romance's video, Benyamin and Blessy delved into the age-old controversy surrounding the relationship between cinema and literature. The discussion touched on the compromises writers sometimes make to align with the director's vision and the different experiences offered by reading a novel compared to a cinematic viewing.

The Goat Life Posyter | Image: Instagram/therealprithvi

More about The Goat Life

Based on the novel Aadujeevitham, The Goat Life is penned by Benyamin and narrates the compelling true story of Najeeb, a young man who migrates in the early '90s from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes abroad. Starring Prithviraj alongside Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby.

The film is set to release on April 10, 2024, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

