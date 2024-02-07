Advertisement

Tovino Thomas is celebrating his 35th birthday today, January 21, and the actor chose this special occasion to reveal the title of his next project. He took to his social media handle to share the first look at the film, offering a glimpse into the world of his upcoming film.

Tovino Thomas announces new project

Taking to Instagram, Tovino shared a poster of his upcoming film titled Munpe. Touted to be a fantastical romantic film, the poster shows Tovino trying to catch a girl falling into what appears to be a cloud. Sharing the post, he wrote, "o what extent will you go to get back the one you lost? Get ready to plunge into the depths of @munpethemovie - an intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world!"

More details about the cast and crew have been kept under wraps.

More about Munpe

The film is written by Tina Thomas and is being directed by Saiju Sreedharan, who is also the editor of the film. Dolwin Kuriakose is producing the film under the Theatre of Dreams banner. Sushin Shyam is composing the background score while Rex Vijayan is composing the songs for Munpe.

What's next for Tovino Thomas

The actor was last seen in Adrishya Jalakangal, an anti-war drama, helmed by Dr Biju. Now, the actor will be seen in Anweshippin Kandethum, directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose. A few days ago, he unveiled the teaser of the film, which is set to unravel the mystery at the core of a shocking murder case. The 50-second teaser unveils the intrigue and mystery around a sensational police case. Tovino takes on the role of a police officer- Sub Inspector Anand in this suspenseful thriller. A while ago, he shared the new poster of the film and captioned it as “Where the pursuit of truth is relentless, and the echoes of justice resonate through the alleys of mystery, leaving no stone unturned in the search for answers..!!”

The film is slated to release on February 9.

