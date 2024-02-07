English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Tovino Thomas Announces New Film Munpe On Birthday, Shares Intriguing First Look Poster

Tovino Thomas is celebrating his 35th birthday today and on this special occasion, he has been sharing an update regarding his upcoming films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Munpe
A poster of Munpe | Image:Tovino Thomas/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tovino Thomas is celebrating his 35th birthday today, January 21, and the actor chose this special occasion to reveal the title of his next project. He took to his social media handle to share the first look at the film, offering a glimpse into the world of his upcoming film.

Tovino Thomas announces new project

Taking to Instagram, Tovino shared a poster of his upcoming film titled Munpe. Touted to be a fantastical romantic film, the poster shows Tovino trying to catch a girl falling into what appears to be a cloud. Sharing the post, he wrote, "o what extent will you go to get back the one you lost? Get ready to plunge into the depths of @munpethemovie - an intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world!"

Advertisement

More details about the cast and crew have been kept under wraps.

More about Munpe

The film is written by Tina Thomas and is being directed by Saiju Sreedharan, who is also the editor of the film. Dolwin Kuriakose is producing the film under the Theatre of Dreams banner. Sushin Shyam is composing the background score while Rex Vijayan is composing the songs for Munpe.

Advertisement

What's next for Tovino Thomas

The actor was last seen in Adrishya Jalakangal, an anti-war drama, helmed by Dr Biju. Now, the actor will be seen in Anweshippin Kandethum, directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose. A few days ago, he unveiled the teaser of the film, which is set to unravel the mystery at the core of a shocking murder case. The 50-second teaser unveils the intrigue and mystery around a sensational police case. Tovino takes on the role of a police officer- Sub Inspector Anand in this suspenseful thriller. A while ago, he shared the new poster of the film and captioned it as “Where the pursuit of truth is relentless, and the echoes of justice resonate through the alleys of mystery, leaving no stone unturned in the search for answers..!!”

Advertisement

 

The film is slated to release on February 9.
 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement