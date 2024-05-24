Advertisement

Turbo, starring Mammootty and Raj B. Shetty, started well at the box office. The action comedy-drama, helmed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is inspired by a real-life scam. It marks the debut of Raj B. Shetty and Sunil in the Malayalam film industry.

Turbo box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the Mammootty-led action comedy earned ₹5.70 crore on the first day of the release. Turbo had an overall 48.53 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported during the night showing 54.53 percent. The movie witnessed maximum occupancy in the main regions - Kochi (82 percent) and Kollam (74.25 percent).

Turbo narrates the experiences of two individuals and portrays a real scam. It is about Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver from Idukki, who gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai, where he gets entangled with Indhulekha and his friend Jerry. However, a bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and others await Jose in Chennai.

Turbo is among Mammootty Kampany's costliest productions

During a recent press interaction, as reported by Onmanorama, Mammootty went into detail with regard to why Turbo is among the costliest films he has personally produced. A huge contributing factor to this was the attention to detail involved in the action sequences. He said, "Action sequences were really time-consuming. We shot for around 120 days, most of which involved action scenes. I have tried my best...An entire car chase was shot at night, which had to be done outdoors."

Mammootty further reasoned how though he himself has produced the film, it is only fair he takes his remuneration including the hefty sum that is to be filed as tax, something which has inevitably raked up the budget.