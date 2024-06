Published 19:08 IST, May 26th 2024

Turbo Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty Film To Wind Up 1st Weekend Run Below ₹20 Crore Mark

The film collected ₹6.25 crore on Thursday, ₹4.05 crore on Friday and ₹3.7 crore on Saturday, taking its total to ₹14 crore plus in the first three days.