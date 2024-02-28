English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Turbo Director Vysakh Apologises To Mammootty - Here's Why

Mammootty appears to be in no mood to take things slow professionally. The actor will next be seen in Turbo, the first look posters from which have been shared.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty, Vysakh
Mammootty, Vysakh | Image:@MKampanyOffl/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mammootty is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Bramayugam. The experimental horror film, which released in theatres on February 15, has not only been re-released in Telugu, but has also, in its short theatrical run, managed to mint upwards of ₹50 crores. Next on the actor's roster, is film Turbo.

Vysakh apologises to Mammootty


During the second look poster launch of Turbo, Mammootty revealed how he has sustained about 76 injuries over the course of the film being shot. This was presented as a testament to the high-octane action sequences the film will have. The director, acknowledging Mammootty's commitment to the film, expressed his apologies for pushing the actor so hard. Vysakh further elaborated that in his vision, Mammootty is the backbone of the film. 

He said, "I am sorry Mammukka. You have even asked me that sometimes I forget your age. Then I replied to Mammukka that for me, you are aged only between 45 to 50...I have only seen Mammukka's age through the character which he is playing in Turbo, and I have made him do almost everything which the character demands him to do. I have even troubled him by fixing the shoot schedule for 3AM and 4AM in the morning. My biggest trust for the movie is Mammukka." For the unversed, Turbo, has been mounted as an action-comedy, a switch up from the veteran actor's last role, that of the dark-arts practicing antagonist Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam.

Mammootty's Bramayugam is minting strong numbers at the box office


Bramayugam released in theatres on February 15. Reportedly built on a budget of ₹27.73 crores has already earned almost double the same. As per a Sacnilk report, the domestic collections of the Malayalam language experimental horror film currently stand at ₹22.15 crores.

The worldwide collections on the other hand, have surpassed the ₹50 crore mark, making for a new record for Mammootty. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

