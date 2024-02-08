English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Turbo: Mammootty Starrer Holds Subtle Reference to His 1988 Classic Manu Uncle

Mammootty's cinematic journey takes an unexpected turn as a reference to his upcoming film Turbo surfaces in the 1988 classic Manu Uncle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty's Turbo
Mammootty's Turbo | Image:Mammootty's Turbo I Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malayalam star Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with his impressive performances. He recent;y revealed an unexpected twist linking his upcoming film Turbo to his 1988 starrer Manu Uncle. In this intriguing discovery, netizens are buzzing over the revelation that Mammootty's character in Manu Uncle drove a white Ambassador car named Turbo, adding a layer of connection to his much-anticipated 2024 release.

What is the connection between Turbo and Manu Uncle? / Image: IMDb

What is the connection between Turbo and Manu Uncle?

In the 1988 superhit comedy Manu Uncle, Mammootty's character, Manu, took the wheels of a white Ambassador car adorned with the name Turbo on its door. This surprising connection has ignited speculation among netizens about the potential link between the classic Manu Uncle and Mammootty's upcoming Turbo. The discovery unveils an unexpected nod to the forthcoming project from the late '80s, showcasing Mammootty's cinematic journey with a subtle time warp.

A still from 1988 classic film Manu Uncle/ Image : IMDb

Directed by Dennis Joseph, Manu Uncle revolved around a group of children witnessing a museum sword robbery. Alongside Mammootty's character, Manu, they embark on a mission to apprehend the culprits, unraveling shocking truths along the way. First released on April 7, 1988, the film holds a special place in cinematic history, and the recent revelation adds an extra layer of intrigue for fans.

All you need to know about the much-anticipated Turbo

Turbo which is being described as an action-comedy and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is gaining attention not only for its unexpected reference but also for an action sequence set against a hit song from a Mohanlal film. Mammootty, in his suave look from the first-look poster, elevates the excitement for this Vysakh directorial. Adding to the actor's repertoire, Mammootty has another eagerly awaited project in the pipeline, the horror drama film Bramayugam. It is being directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Mammootty recently shared the first-look poster of Turbo on Instagram, showcasing the actor in a black shirt and white mundu, radiating his iconic style. The cast, enriched by the inclusion of Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, further fuels anticipation. Mammootty's recent successes, including Kaathal - The Core,  and the box office triumph of Kannur Squad, underline the actor's continued impact on the film industry.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

