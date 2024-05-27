Advertisement

Mammootty starrer Turbo has been steady at the box office. After performing well on the first day, the movie witnessed a major drop on the second day. However, over the weekend the action-comedy drama gained momentum and has been steady since. In the first weekend, the movie managed to earn ₹18.65 crore.

Turbo box office collection day 4

Helmed by Vysakh, the movie minted ₹4.65 crore on the fourth day (Sunday) of the release, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the fourth day collection to the total, the movie’s first weekend collection stands at ₹18.65 crore. Turbo opened its account at ₹6.25 crore, followed by a -40.80 percent dip in the numbers on the second day, earning only ₹3.7 crore. However, on the third day, the movie’s daily earning spiked by 9.46 percent which is ₹4.05 crore.

(A poster of Turbo | Image: IMdb)

With the ongoing election season, the release of most films has halted. Turbo has managed to bank in on the lack of competition and seems to be doing decent business in its opening weekend.

Turbo had an overall 47.77% Malayalam occupancy on Sunday with maximum reported in the regions – Thrissur (73.75 percent) and Kollam (73.50 percent).

What is Turbo about?

Turbo is a mass-action entertainer revolving around the life of Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver from Idukki, who gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai. There he gets entangled with Indhulekha and his friend Jerry. However, a bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and others await Jose in Chennai. This film also marks Mammootty’s reunion with Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and its sequel Madhura Raja. Starring Mammootty, the film also features Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil alongside Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvinte Albhuthavilakkum fame.