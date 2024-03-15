×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

12th Man Actor Unni Mukundan Says He Was Offered Sex Comedies In Bollywood

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan claimed that he was offered to play parts in sex comedies in Bollywood but he rejected it because he wasn't keen on doing them.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Unni Mukundan
Unni Mukundan | Image:X
Unni Mukundan is soaring to success in the Malayalam film industry with his every movie and has solidified his position as one of the most sought-after actors following the success of Malikappuram in 2022. With a string of promising projects lined up in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, including Jai Ganesh, Gandharva Jr., and Garudan, Mukundan has a lot to offer this year. Moreover, the actor recently disclosed that he has received offers from Hindi cinema as well.

What did Unni Mukundan say about Bollywood offers?

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Unni revealed that while he was approached for roles in Bollywood sex comedies, he made the conscious decision to decline them. “I was offered some sex comedies, but I'm not keen on being part of such films. Things are now changing, with the barriers between the film industries blurring out”, Unni said.

 

 

What more do we know about Unni Mukundan’s next Jai Ganesh?

Amidst these developments, Mukundan's much-anticipated film, Jai Ganesh, is set to grace the silver screen on April 11. Helmed by director Ranjith Sankar, Jai Ganesh features Mukundan alongside Mahima Nambiar in lead roles. The ensemble cast includes actors such as Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Perady, and Ashokan, among others, in pivotal roles.

Described as a blend of fantasy and reality, Jai Ganesh promises to entertain audiences with its intricate narrative. Director Ranjith Sankar recently expressed his enthusiasm for the project and described Jai Ganesh as "an extremely demanding script that traverses between reality and imagination."

Unni will be returning to Tamil cinema after a long hiatus with Vetrimaaran’s Garudan

Talking about the same, the actor said in the same interview, “I am very excited about the film. It should be out by March end. It's a rural subject in which I play one of the leads alongside Soori and Sasikumar. I've also dubbed for my character in the film. Dubbing is a challenging art. Over time, the process has become easier.”

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

