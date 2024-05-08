Advertisement

Unni Mukundan has kicked off the filming of his next movie Marco, an action flick, helmed by Haneef Adeni. The actor took to his social media handle to share a video from the sets which shows the crew performing a pooja. The video also shows the actor entering the sets in style. The movie is reportedly the successor to the 2019 action drama Mikhael.

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco goes on the floor

Taking to his Instagram handle, Unni Mukundan shared a video in which he is arriving on the sets in a black T-shirt paired with jeans. The video piques the interest of the fans as it offers a sneak peek into the high-octane action sequence. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Pooja done,now its time for action. With blessings, we roll to take you on a wild ride."

A few days ago, he shared the photos from the pooja ceremony and captioned it as "A film by Haneef Adeni. Produced by Shareef Muhammed, Abdul Gadhaf. Feel the thrill of action-packed excitement, set to incredible soundtracks by Ravi Basrur."

What else do we know about Marco?

The film's action choreography will be handled by Kalai Kingson, Stunt Silva and Felix. The camera will be handled by Chandru Selvaraj and editing by Shameer Muhammad. The movie will serve as a spinoff of Mikhael which underperformed at the box office. The 2019 drama starred Nivin Pauly in the title role, alongside Unni Mukundan, Manjima Mohan and Siddique. The movie earned mixed reviews from critics.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan was recently seen in Jai Ganesh, co-starring Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay and Jomol. Helmed by Ranjith Sankar, the thriller-drama received positive reviews from critics and audiences.