Updated January 26th, 2024 at 02:34 IST

Valentine's Day 2024: Sai Pallavi-Nivin Pauly’s Blockbuster Love Saga Premam To Be Re-released?

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly starrer epic romance saga Premam might see a re-release in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Premam
Premam | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alphonse Puthren's popular Malayalam movie Premam stands out as a timeless love story and weaves a narrative of first love, rejection, maturity, loss, suffering, and eventual acceptance. It holds a special place not only for its emotional depth but also as one of the films that introduced the world to the beauty of Malayalam cinema.

Premam to re-release on Valentine’s Day?

As January approaches its end, there's exciting news for Tamil Nadu residents – Premam is expected for a re-release in February. It will bring back the heartwarming love story of George and Malar to the big screen. While specific details about locations and theatres are yet to be disclosed, anticipation is high among fans who are eager to revisit this cinematic gem.

Featuring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in the lead alongside Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran, Premam has left an ever-lasting mark on viewers. Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren and produced by Anwar Rasheed, the movie was released in 2015 with roaring reviews.

Premam captures the essence of life's journey starting from the pursuit of love in adolescence to the challenges of college life. A standout moment etched in viewers' memories is when Nivin Pauly and his gang make a stylish entry wearing black shirts and white lungis which went viral on social media like wildfire.

More about Premam

The film's uniqueness lies in its three distinct love stories. George's innocent teenage love, followed by his infatuation with his teacher Malar portrays the evolution of a young man. Premam not only celebrates the joy of being in love but beautifully depicts the pain of losing someone and the power of moving on.

Amidst the intriguing narratives, the film sends out a message of hope through the final love story between George and Celin. It offers solace and the belief that destined love awaits. Premam is not just a film but a beautiful ode to love that everyone must watch.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

