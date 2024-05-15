Advertisement

A rift has emerged between actor Tovino Thomas and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over the release of their film Vazhakku (The Quarrel), causing uncertainty around its distribution. Allegations from the filmmaker claim Tovino's interference in obstructing the film's release on both theatrical and OTT platforms. In response, Sanal Kumar took to social media and uploaded the entire film.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film on Facebook

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan released the film Vazhakku on his Facebook account and wrote, "Cinema should be viewed by the audience. For anyone who wants to watch it, here is Vazhakku/The Quarrel. Anyone who wants to understand will now know why the movie hasn’t been released (sic)."

Their dispute revolves around the commercial release of their 2022 collaboration. Sanal Kumar accused Tovino of impeding the film's release, citing concerns over potential damage to the actor's career. The film, made on a modest budget of Rs 50 lakhs, was completed within two weeks, with Tovino and Girish Nair of Parrot Mount Pictures serving as co-producers, as claimed by the director.

Tovino addresses the allegations

Tovino addressed the allegations alongside co-producer Girish in an Instagram Live session, denying any obstruction and clarified that his investment in the film was driven by artistic admiration, not financial returns. He shared insights into his commitment to the project, including offering to cover half of the expenses, totaling around ₹27 lakh, despite not receiving any payment for the film. Tovino recounted efforts to secure a theatrical or OTT release for Vazhakku, highlighting the challenges encountered during production and festival screenings.

"It was a tough role, but I enjoyed every bit of it. Working with Sanal was great, and I learned a lot. Also I love working in such off-beat films. As a gesture of respect, I offered to cover half of the expenses, spending around Rs 27 lakh. Despite my efforts, I didn't receive any payment for this film." Tovino said in the video.

Vazhakku, boasting a talented cast including Kani Kusruti, Sudev Nair, Azees Nedumangad, and Byju Netto, premiered at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala and earned recognition at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.