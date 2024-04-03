×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Veteran Actor Hareesh Peradi Criticises The Goat Life Author For Misleading People

Amid the success of Aadujeevitham, Hareesh Peradi took to his social media handle to pen a note against the author of the novel, Benyamin.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hareesh Peradi
Hareesh Peradi | Image:X
Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life released in theatres on March 28. The film opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The Goat Life is based on the life of Najeeb Muhammed, a migrant worker from Kerala who was forced into labour in Saudi Arabia. While the film has been running successfully in theatres, veteran Malayalam actor Hareesh Peradi came forward to criticise the writer of the novel, Benyamin.

Why did Hareesh Peradi criticise Benyamin's novel?

Amid the success of Aadujeevitham, Hareesh Peradi took to his social media handle to pen a note against the author of the novel. In his Facebook post, Hareesh claimed that the story of Aadujeevitham deceives people by portraying it as a story about a man's life for the sake of the novel and film. In his post, he also accuses Benyamin of misleading people with the story.

Hareesh stated that the novel was written in such a way that they could be marketed around the world. He went on to say that only 30% of the story is accurate, and the rest has been manipulated to allow the artist to express himself. He stated that this was mentioned in the novel's end notes. He claimed that a man's story was mocked in the novel and the film. He wrote, "I am ashamed to have wasted my time reading this novel when I know that this literary circus company has made this sales pitch on an anti-human and anti-animal thing that will never happen in a human’s life."

A still from Aadujeevitham | Image: X

 

Who is Najeeb?

The story of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia, is told in Aadujeevitham. Najeeb was drawn to Saudi Arabia by the prospect of employment, but he ended up getting stuck in a terrible circumstance. The man experienced loneliness and hopelessness in addition to physical suffering as a result of being forced to work as a goatherd in difficult circumstances. 
 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 09:40 IST

