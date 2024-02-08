Advertisement

The widespread enthusiasm for pan-Indian content has unarguably benefited regional cinema and allowed films like Pushpa and Kantara to make a significant impact on a broader audience, especially in the South. However, this phenomenon also poses a challenge for smaller films.

The popular Mollywood actor-producer in a recent Facebook post expressed his concern about the release of his upcoming film Qalb which is scheduled for a release on January 12. In his message, Vijay Babu highlighted the struggle faced by Malayalam films, stating, “All the unknown Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films have been dumbed down here by major Distributors.”

Vijay Babu | Image: Instagram/actor_vijaybabu

Vijay continued, “How & when do we release Malayalam films when theatres circumvent the pressure from these Distributors who put pressure on theatres by showing them big other language films coming up and garner theatres. Finally theatres avoid content driven Malayalam films and give more screens /shows to these unknown films.”

He went on to express his concern about the potential loss of identity for Malayalam films, stating, "Rest may only see releases like ten Malayalam movies in one week during the rainy season."

Vijay Babu | Image: Instagram/actor_vijaybabu

Vijay Babu said that his film Qalb has finally managed to earn screens and will hopefully open well at the box office.

Despite these challenges, Vijay is relieved that Qalb would somehow manage to release. However, he called upon industry associations to acknowledge the urgency of the situation, describing it as a "panic situation." He added, "Please note, for the first time in the history of Malayalam films, only a single Malayalam original film was released last Christmas."

Vijay’s upcoming production, Qalb is helmed by Sajid Yahiya and stars debutants Ranjith Sajeev and Neha Nazneen in the lead. Veteran actors Siddique and Lena have also acted in Qalb with Sajid also writing the film.