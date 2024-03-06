Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is running successfully in theatres after it released on February 22. The film has emerged as a sleeper hit and has brought a relief to the South Indian theatres. Manjummel Boys is enjoying its dream run in theatres due to good word of mouth and captivating storyline. For the unversed, Manjummel Boys revolves around the story of a group of 11 friends who go on a trip to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. However, one of them gets trapped in Guna caves, unfolding a rescue mission. As viewers loved the narrative of the movie, hundreds and thousands of people thronged to Guna caves to catch a glimpse of the place.

A still from Manjummel Boys | Image: X

Viral video of locals from Guna caves go viral

A viral video from Madhikettan Solai featured hundreds of locals and tourists rushing to visit Guna caves after the massive success of Manjummel Boys. The effect of the film is so real that people have rushing to Guna caves to see where the film was shot. The viral video has been garnering attention from netizens as the clip featured a congestion due to traffic near Guna caves. Manjummel Boys has been receiving positive praises from people, leading to such scenarios in public or tourist places. Guna caves is now the center of the attention as the main focus of Manjummel Boys is around that cave.

This is the current situation of Madhikettan Solai, where the Guna cave is located.



The effect of #ManjummelBoys.



Viral Video shows how the 900-feet deep Guna caves were recreated

As per Ajayan Chalissery, a replica of the Guna Caves was constructed in an abandoned godown in Perumbavoor. He was quoted by Onmanorama saying, "The Guna Cave is a highly restricted area, and the Forest Department was even hesitant to permit us to visit the place for reference. After a lot of persuasion, we finally got the approval to venture down the Guna Cave. The place is very unsafe." Check out the viral video below:

He further added, "There is a scene in the movie where a lot of branches and other debris accumulate along with water. This is how the situation is there. We can’t be sure. We were given permission to go down 80 feet into the cave. We took photos of the cave to understand the texture and detailing. We also had to take the right measurements to ensure the cave looks real."

Meanwhile, Manjummel boys has cross INR 100 crore milestone and had become the fourth Malayalam movie in the history to do so.

