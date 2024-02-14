English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Want To Have A Filmy Valentine's Day? Watch These Malayalam Classics Re-releasing In Theatres

From Premam to Premalu, celebrate this Valentine's Day by watching these Malayalam romantic movies re-releasing in theatres near you.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Premam
Premam | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malayalam cinema has always led the way in portraying romance on the silver screen, setting a standard that others aspire to match. From heartfelt storylines to mesmerising musical scores and breathtaking performances, Mollywood's romantic offerings have redefined love for each new generation. Directors like Alphonse Puthren and Vineeth Sreenivasan have gifted cinephiles with timeless tales of love and longing, making the Kerala box office a treasure of romantic dramas.

Valentine’s Day is here and if you are a true filmy bluff, watch some of the iconic Malayalam romantic movies re-releasing in theatres for all the lovers out there.

Premam

Alphonse Puthren's iconic romantic drama, Premam is set for a Valentine's Day re-release, promising audiences another chance to relive its magic. Nivin Pauly's portrayal of George, alongside Sai Pallavi and Anupama Parameswaran, takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride through love and heartbreak.

Hridayam

Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran, offers a fresh take on college romance. As Arun navigates the complexities of young love and self-discovery, viewers are reminded of their own journey through youth and passion.

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

Jude Anthany Joseph's romantic comedy, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana remains a beloved favourite thanks to its delightful characters and charming narrative. Nivin Pauly and Nazriya's on-screen chemistry, coupled with a stellar supporting cast, make this film a must-watch for those seeking laughter and love this Valentine's Day.

Premalu

Girish AD's latest romantic comedy Premalu starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, promises audiences a laughter-filled ride through the ups and downs of modern love. With its relatable storyline and standout performances, Premalu has quickly become a favorite among audiences and reaffirmed Girish AD's reputation as a master storyteller.

Qalb

Qalb directed by Sajid Yahiya and starring Shane Nigam, offers a fine exploration of love's many facets. As audiences journey through the seven stages of love with the film's protagonist, they are reminded of the transformative power of true connection.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

