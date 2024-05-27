Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Aadujeevitham, also dubbed, The Goat Life. The actor has been at the receiving end of immense praise for the unmissable physical transformation he underwent for the film, in tow with his hard-hitting performance of Malayali migrant Najeeb, who was forced to work as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. The actor is currently in the midst of mounting his directorial venture, L2: Empuraan.

L2: Empuraan BTS video goes viral



For the unversed, L2: Empuraan, is the sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 film, Lucifer. The actor is currently in the midst of directing the project which also stars him. Off late, a video has been doing the rounds of the internet which shows Prithviraj effectively taking charge of what appears to be hundreds of junior artists, giving them direction on what he expects for the scenes ahead.

More specifically, Prithviraj was seen giving them a pep talk, stressing on the importance of following directions and maintaining high energy levels as soon as they hear action. Incidentally, Lucifer too featured an overwhelming number of junior artists in key roles, a theme which appears to be repeating itself in Empuraan. An estimated release date for the film is yet to come through.

What is next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?



Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in film Aadujeevitham. The Blessy directorial was reportedly built on a budget of ₹82 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹85.01 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹157.35 crores.

Separately, the actor will next be seen in comedy-drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, directed by Vipin Das. Also in the works, is film Vilayath Buddha.