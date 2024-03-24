×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 12:20 IST

Mammootty turns 72, social media flooded with birthday wishes for Kannur Squad actor

Malayalam mega star Mammootty turned 72 on Thursday with social media being flooded with birthday wishes for their dear "Mammukka" as he is fondly called.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mammootty
A file photo of Mammootty | Image: Mammootty/Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam mega star Mammootty turned 72 on Thursday with social media being flooded with birthday wishes for their dear "Mammukka" as he is fondly called by everyone, from people of all walks of life including politicians, actors and others from the film industry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished the megastar on Facebook and social media platform X.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan also wished Mammootty on X and said that the actor was par excellence and a very fine human being.

"He is an actor par excellence, a very fine human being and the pride of Indian cinema. Birthday greetings to@mammukka #HBDMammootty," Satheesan said.

Besides political leaders, actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Unni Mukundan and Sunny Wayne also wished him Mammootty on social media.

"With The Gentle Giant. Happy Birthday Mammukka," Unni Mukundan said in a Facebook post accompanied by a photograph of him with the megastar.

"Wishing our Mammukka a blockbuster birthday filled with love, laughter, and  joy," Wayne said on Facebook.

Mammootty has acted in over 400 films in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English besides Malayalam in a career spanning over five decades. 

He has won three national awards, eight state and 13 film fare awards, Padma Shri and two honorary doctorate degrees, all of which prove his acting prowess and are also the reason for the massive fan following he has despite a lot of new faces in the industry.

Some of his popular movies include "New Delhi", "Thaniyavarthanam", "Oru Vadakkan Veera Gatha", "Oru CBI Diary Kurippu", "Kutty Sranku", "Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam" and so on. 

He has worked with critically acclaimed directors including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George and T  V Chandran and hit-makers like I V Sasi, Joshi, Ranjith, Anward Rasheed and so on.

His debut was the 1971 movie 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal' and his recent films include 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' which won him the best actor at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards.

Besides movies, the actor also does several charity initiatives through his organisation "Care and Share International Foundation."

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

a few seconds ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

a few seconds ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

2 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

2 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

3 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

3 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

4 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

5 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

7 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

10 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

11 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

14 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

15 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

16 minutes ago
Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena On WOWP

19 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Brothers Drown In Ur River

Madhya Pradesh: Drown

26 minutes ago
Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth in semis

26 minutes ago
Nagaland: 78 Villages declared Tuberculosis-Free

Nagaland: 78 Villages TB

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo