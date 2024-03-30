×

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 12:30 IST

Man croons lullaby to make puppy fall asleep; heartwarming video wins netizens' hearts

A man sings a song for his little puppy to make it fall asleep. The heartwarming video has been winning the hearts of many on the internet.

Reported by: Purnima Mishra
Image: Instagram/@misskelly.thebeagle | Image:self
The internet is flooded with videos of cats and dogs showcasing their goofiness. For people who love to watch such videos, a now-viral video can be a great piece of entertainment. The video shows a man singing a song for his little puppy to make it fall asleep. The video can be a treat for those who treat their dog like a kid and love to pet and pamper it. 

The man crooned a Hindi song to make the beagle puppy sleep, as he kept patting his body and his head. The man read the lyrics of a lullaby from a mobile, and the puppy seemed to on its way for a peaceful sleep. As the video progressed, “I love when dad sings,” read the text on the video along with a heart emoji to express the joy that the puppy received from his owner's musical gesture. The video was adorable to watch for the netizens as it was shared on Instagram by a handle with the username Miss Kelly. "Can say I like music", read the caption on the video.

'Thank you daddy', Netizens react 

The video has garnered thousands of views, accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to put forth their views. "You are such a lovely family, God bless you and your little dog!", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Can't stop watching again and again I really feel so calm and happy to see this video (sic) ". The third user wrote, "I don't know y cannot stop my self appreciating her innocence......she such a cutieeee (sic)".

Previously, an adorable video went viral, which shows a dog holding a tiny hockey stick in its mouth with a ball kept in front of it, and a small goal post with a glass and other toys. The dog could be seen walking towards the ball and hitting it inside the glass.   The video proved that dogs are among the most adorable creatures on the earth and their antics always bring a smile on people. 

Image: Instagram/@misskelly.thebeagle

Published May 24th, 2022 at 12:28 IST

Viral

