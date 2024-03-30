Advertisement

The internet is flooded with videos of cats and dogs showcasing their goofiness. For people who love to watch such videos, a now-viral video can be a great piece of entertainment. The video shows a man singing a song for his little puppy to make it fall asleep. The video can be a treat for those who treat their dog like a kid and love to pet and pamper it.

The man crooned a Hindi song to make the beagle puppy sleep, as he kept patting his body and his head. The man read the lyrics of a lullaby from a mobile, and the puppy seemed to on its way for a peaceful sleep. As the video progressed, “I love when dad sings,” read the text on the video along with a heart emoji to express the joy that the puppy received from his owner's musical gesture. The video was adorable to watch for the netizens as it was shared on Instagram by a handle with the username Miss Kelly. "Can say I like music", read the caption on the video.

'Thank you daddy', Netizens react

The video has garnered thousands of views, accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to put forth their views. "You are such a lovely family, God bless you and your little dog!", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Can't stop watching again and again I really feel so calm and happy to see this video (sic) ". The third user wrote, "I don't know y cannot stop my self appreciating her innocence......she such a cutieeee (sic)".

Image: Instagram/@misskelly.thebeagle