Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Manjummel Boys, 96 Makers Took Permission To Use Ilaiyaraaja's Songs In Their Films: Prem Kumar

Prem Kumar revealed that the 96 and Manjummel Boys teams had obtained permission from Think Music and other music labels to use Ilaiyaraaja's songs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys and 96 stills
Manjummel Boys and 96 stills | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

96 director Prem Kumar slammed a senior journalist who made serious allegations against him and the Manjummel Boys team. In a recent YouTube video, journalist Cheyyar Balu claimed that the 96 and Manjummel Boys teams did not obtain proper permission to use Ilaiyaraaja's songs in their films. However, in a recent statement, Prem Kumar cleared the air surrounding the controversy.

Prem Kumar clarifies rumours surrounding Manjummel Boys and 96

Prem Kumar quoted Balu's words from the video in his statement, stating that he could not remain silent without explaining himself. He revealed that the 96 and Manjummel Boys teams had obtained permission from Think Music and other music labels to use Ilaiyaraaja's songs in their films.

A still from 96 | Image: X

 

He lashed out at Balu, claiming that he never double-checked the information with the music label and continued to spread lies about them.

Prem Kumar also stated that he and the members of the Manjummel Boys grew up listening to Ilaiyaraaja's songs, and that using his song is a tribute to him. He also brought up the royalty issue that arose in 2018, which was resolved after they issued a statement.

Advertisement
Manjummel Boys still | Image: X

 

Prem Kumar then called out Balu's lies about 96 composer Govind Vasantha. "I do not have the right to say that Mr Cheyyar Balu should only speak the truth. But, he can refrain from spreading lies about," he wrote.

Advertisement

He also stated that cinema belongs not only to those in the industry, but also to those who write about it. Prem Kumar concluded the note by stating that in order to speak the truth, he needed to issue a statement.

Which songs of Ilaiyaraaja were used in 96 and Manjummel Boys?

Many of Ilaiyaraaja's songs appear in 96, which stars Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. Back then, the composer accused the 96-member team of failing to obtain permission to use his song. The problem was eventually resolved after several rounds of discussions and the necessary actions.

The song Kanmani Anbodu by Ilaiyaraaja was used several times in the recently released film Manjummel Boys. In fact, the song has become synonymous with the Malayalam film, and fans are celebrating its placement.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

