MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Get Mixed Reactions, Kiara Advani Debuts Baby Bump, Dandyism & More

MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition, which follows the theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, inspired by Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, a book written by Monica L. Miller. Aligning with the theme, the ‘dress code' for the guests at the gala this year was ‘Tailored for you’, which takes inspiration from Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora.
The MET Gala 2025 was extra special for fashion enthusiasts in India. Indian actors Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan made their debut at the coveted red carpet this year. Veteran Priyanka Chopra returned to the event for the fifth time and walked the MET steps with her husband Nick Jonas.
The Gala this year was co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, Formula I driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, hip hop impresario Pharrell Williams, and fashion icon Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. NBA star LeBron James serves as an honorary chair, but skipped the event citing a knee injury.
Rihanna was among the last celebrities to walk the red carpet at the MET Gala. The pop star, however, aced the themes and looked her fashionable best. She debuted her baby bump and confirmed her third pregnancy at the event.
Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her daughter North West at the MET Gala 2025.
Madonna walked the iconic MET steps in an off white pantsuit. The singer-songwriter aced the ‘Tailored For You’ look in the suit and teamed the look with an unlit cigar in her hand. Her youthful glow has left social media users impressed.
Kendall Jenner aced the ‘Tailored for You’ Theme at the MET Gala 2025. The model donned a grey coloured, skirt and a matching low-cut blazer by London-based designer Torishéju.
Diljit Dosanjh walked the MET carpet in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. The singer gave a nod to his Indianness by wearing a sherwani, teamed with a layered necklace and a sword.
At the MET Gala 2025, singer Sabrina Carpenter opted for a custom Louis Vuitton. Keeping with the theme, ‘tailored for you’, her outfit featured a maroon bodice teamed with a matching half-jacket and high heels.
BLACKPINK member Lalisa, who is basking in the success of her show White Lotus Season 3, made her MET Gala 2025 debut. For her first appearance, the young star opted for a Louis Vuitton outfit. She donned a black bodysuit teamed with a shimmery jacket and stockings.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in white at their 5th appearance at the MET Gala.
Rhode owner Hailey Bieber made a solo appearance at the MET Gala 2025. This comes amid concerns about her husband, Justin's ill health and reports of their rocky marriage.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exuded power couple vibes on the red carpet. The actress donned a white and black coloured polka dot outfit teamed with a statement Bvlgari necklace. Her husband, Nick Jonas, looked dapper in an off-white shirt teamed with loose-fitting pants.
For a minute, the blue carpet at the MET Gala 2025 turned white when Diana Ross made an appearance. The actress's outfit featured a long ruffled train, which matched her dramatic hat.
Zendaya is one of the most anticipated guests at the MET Gala. The Spiderman fame aced the ‘Tailored for you' dress code, in an all-white pantsuit. Her outfit consisted of a white shirt teamed with matching pants, waistcoat, a tie and a jacket. She topped off the look with a matching hat. However, it was a sparkling diamond on her left hand that caught the attention of social media users.
Natasha Poonawalla donned an exquisite body-hugging gown at the MET Gala. Manish Malhotra designed her outfit, which was inspired by ‘A vision of dandyism woven with the heritage and legacy of Indian Gara embroidery.’
Kiara Advani made a smashing debut at the MET Gala. The mom-to-be wore a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, which is a nod to motherhood, dandyism and freedom of expression. The outfit was in the making for 2 months, but final touches happened at the last moment.
Isha Ambani opted for an Anamika Khanna couture at the MET Gala 2025. She donned a corseted top with black, flared pants and teamed the look with a floor-length jacket gilded with golden embellishments.
The attendees at the event are expected to abide by the dress code on the red carpet. This year, the dress code of the MET is 'Tailored for You', which keeps up with the exhibit theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.
This is the first time in 20 years that the gala theme is centred around menswear. It is also the first time, the MET show will exclusively focus on Black designers. The exhibit has been designed to explore the evolution of Black fashion over the years through the lens of dandyism. As per the official description provided by the museum, the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
Katy Perry, who just returned from space, made a stunning entrance at the MET red carpet. The singer donned a black ruffled gown which featured a thigh-high thigh and a matching long glove.
Gigi Hadid donned a strapless, backless golden gown for the MET Gala 2025. The outfit featured bow detailing and a halter neck to give it a chic look. Videos of the model leaving her hotel for the MET venue are viral on social media.
K-pop idol Jennie arrived at the MET Gala 2025. She donned a black and white tuxedo dress and teamed the look with a hat.
Popular Indian designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the MET Gala 2025. He walked the red carpet in a black suit, teamed with an embroidered cape and matching jacket. He accessorised the look with 7 brooches.
Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra was snapped outside the hotel at the MET Gala. The actor is in New York to support his wife Kiara Advani, who is making her debut at the event.
Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrived at the MET Gala 2025 in a Victorian-style outfit. She dolled up in a corseted golden and white outfit. Dua Lipa wore her hair down and accessorised with a bow and statement earrings.
Vogue Editor and MET Gala chair Anna Wintour struck a pose with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the MET Gala 2025.
Lewis Hamilton looked dapper in a cream coloured suit while Colman Domingo stunned in a blue cape embellished with white and golden detailing on the neck.
Sydney Sweeney was among the early guests to arrive at the MET Gala 2025. The Euphoria star opted for a bodycon black dress with detailing on the neck. Her shimmery gown followed a train. The actress wore her hair in a slick bun for the evening. Videos of her making her way to the MET venue are now viral online.
The red carpet arrivals at the MET Gala will commence at 6 PM ET. For those in India, the gala event will begin at 3:30 am IST and can be streamed live on Vogue's YouTube Channel.
The first look of the red carpet at the MET Gala 2025 has taken over the internet. Adorned with daffodils, the ‘blue' carpet keeps up with theme of black dandyism and highlights queer culture.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were papped arriving at the hotel from where they will get ready and leave for a smashing appearance at the MET Gala.
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the MET red carpet for the first time. He is rumoured to have collaborated with Prabal Gurung for his debut. In his quintessential style, the Lover hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share an insight into the event ahead of the big day.
Mom-to-be and actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year. She will flaunt her baby bump for the first time on the MET steps in a Gaurav Gupta outfit.
