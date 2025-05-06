sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 6th 2025, 08:16 IST

MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Get Mixed Reactions, Kiara Advani Debuts Baby Bump, Dandyism & More

MET Gala 2025 Highlights: The Metropolitan Museum of Art has rolled out its red carpet for the biggest night of fashion. Celebs from all walks of life, including Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Manish Malhotra, Sabysachi, Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra, attended the biggest charity event in New York.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
MET Gala 2025 Highlights
MET Gala 2025 Highlights | Image: Republic

MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition, which follows the theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, inspired by Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, a book written by Monica L. Miller. Aligning with the theme, the ‘dress code' for the guests at the gala this year was ‘Tailored for you’, which takes inspiration from Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora. 
 

Live Blog

The MET Gala 2025 was extra special for fashion enthusiasts in India. Indian actors Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan made their debut at the coveted red carpet this year. Veteran Priyanka Chopra returned to the event for the fifth time and walked the MET steps with her husband Nick Jonas. 

The Gala this year was co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, Formula I driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, hip hop impresario Pharrell Williams, and fashion icon Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. NBA star LeBron James serves as an honorary chair, but skipped the event citing a knee injury. 

 

May 6th 2025, 07:54 IST

MET Gala 2025: Rihanna Arrives Fashionably Late

Rihanna was among the last celebrities to walk the red carpet at the MET Gala. The pop star, however, aced the themes and looked her fashionable best. She debuted her baby bump and confirmed her third pregnancy at the event. 

 

Rihanna At MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 07:17 IST

Kim Kardashian Poses With Daughter At MET Gala

Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her daughter North West at the MET Gala 2025. 

Kim Kardashian at MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 06:36 IST

'Madonna Ageing In Reverse': 66-Year-old Singer Impresses Netizens At MET Gala

Madonna walked the iconic MET steps in an off white pantsuit. The singer-songwriter aced the ‘Tailored For You’ look in the suit and teamed the look with an unlit cigar in her hand. Her youthful glow has left social media users impressed. 

 

Image
Madonna at MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 06:22 IST

Kendall Jenner Serves Lesson In Power Dressing At MET Gala 2025

Kendall Jenner aced the ‘Tailored for You’ Theme at the MET Gala 2025. The model donned a grey coloured, skirt and a matching low-cut blazer by London-based designer Torishéju.

Kendall Jenner at MET Gala 2025 | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 06:10 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Makes A Regal Debut at MET Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh walked the MET carpet in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. The singer gave a nod to his Indianness by wearing a sherwani, teamed with a layered necklace and a sword. 
 

Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 05:54 IST

MET Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter Opts For Custom Louis Vuitton

At the MET Gala 2025, singer Sabrina Carpenter opted for a custom Louis Vuitton. Keeping with the theme, ‘tailored for you’, her outfit featured a maroon bodice teamed with a matching half-jacket and high heels. 

 

Sabrina Carpenter at MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 05:41 IST

BLACKPINK Lisa Makes MET Gala Debut

BLACKPINK member Lalisa, who is basking in the success of her show White Lotus Season 3, made her MET Gala 2025 debut. For her first appearance, the young star opted for a Louis Vuitton outfit. She donned a black bodysuit teamed with a shimmery jacket and stockings. 

 

May 6th 2025, 05:13 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive At MET Gala Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in white at their 5th appearance at the MET Gala. 

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 04:57 IST

Hailey Beiber Arrives Solo At MET Gala 2025

Rhode owner Hailey Bieber made a solo appearance at the MET Gala 2025. This comes amid concerns about her husband, Justin's ill health and reports of their rocky marriage. 
 

May 6th 2025, 04:50 IST

MET Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Makes MET Debut

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to make his debut at the MET Gala. The singer-actor donned a regal look for his first time at the MET Gala. 

May 6th 2025, 04:44 IST

Kiara Advani Flaunts Pregnancy Glow At Red Carpet

The first photos of Kiara Advani from the MET red carpet are now viral online. The actress looked chic and classy for her debut and stunned in a Gaurav Gupta. 

 

Kiara Advani at MET red carpet | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 04:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive At MET Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exuded power couple vibes on the red carpet. The actress donned a white and black coloured polka dot outfit teamed with a statement Bvlgari necklace. Her husband, Nick Jonas, looked dapper in an off-white shirt teamed with loose-fitting pants. 

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 04:27 IST

Diana Ross Shuts Down MET Red Carpet With Dramatic Train

For a minute, the blue carpet at the MET Gala 2025 turned white when Diana Ross made an appearance. The actress's outfit featured a long ruffled train, which matched her dramatic hat. 

 

Diana Ross at red carpet | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 04:24 IST

Zendaya Adds A Splash Of White To MET Blue Carpet

Zendaya is one of the most anticipated guests at the MET Gala. The Spiderman fame aced the ‘Tailored for you' dress code, in an all-white pantsuit. Her outfit consisted of a white shirt teamed with matching pants, waistcoat, a tie and a jacket. She topped off the look with a matching hat. However, it was a sparkling diamond on her left hand that caught the attention of social media users. 

 

Zendaya flaunts ring at MET Gala | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 04:20 IST

MET Gala 2025: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns In Manish Malhotra Ensemble

Natasha Poonawalla donned an exquisite body-hugging gown at the MET Gala. Manish Malhotra designed her outfit, which was inspired by ‘A vision of dandyism woven with the heritage and legacy of Indian Gara embroidery.’ 
 

May 6th 2025, 04:13 IST

MET Gala 2025: Rihanna Debuts Third Pregnancy

Pop star Rihanna is one of the most anticipated guests at the MET Gala. The Diamonds singer has announced her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky. 

Rihanna enroute MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 04:02 IST

Kiara Advani Makes Smashing Debut At MET Gala

Kiara Advani made a smashing debut at the MET Gala. The mom-to-be wore a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, which is a nod to motherhood, dandyism and freedom of expression. The outfit was in the making for 2 months, but final touches happened at the last moment. 

 

May 6th 2025, 03:42 IST

Isha Ambani Aces The 'Tailored For You' Theme At MET Gala

Isha Ambani opted for an Anamika Khanna couture at the MET Gala 2025. She donned a corseted top with black, flared pants and teamed the look with a floor-length jacket gilded with golden embellishments. 

May 6th 2025, 03:38 IST

Kiara Advani Shares First Look Of Her MET Gala Outfit

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share the first look of her outfit at the MET Gala. While she concealed her outfit details and baby bump, the actress shared a close-up of her dewy makeup, which highlighted her pregnancy glow. She also relied heavily on accessories and wore charms on her nails along with chunky golden jewellery on her fingers. 
 

May 6th 2025, 03:33 IST

What Does MET Gala Theme Mean?

The attendees at the event are expected to abide by the dress code on the red carpet. This year, the dress code of the MET is 'Tailored for You', which keeps up with the exhibit theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'. 



This is the first time in 20 years that the gala theme is centred around menswear. It is also the first time, the MET show will exclusively focus on Black designers. The exhibit has been designed to explore the evolution of Black fashion over the years through the lens of dandyism. As per the official description provided by the museum, the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
 

May 6th 2025, 03:30 IST

Katy Perry Stuns In All Black Slit Gown At MET Gala

Katy Perry, who just returned from space, made a stunning entrance at the MET red carpet. The singer donned a black ruffled gown which featured a thigh-high thigh and a matching long glove. 

Image
Katy Perry at MET Gala | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 03:28 IST

Gigi Hadid Brings Classic Hollywood Charm At MET Gala Red Carpet

Gigi Hadid donned a strapless, backless golden gown for the MET Gala 2025. The outfit featured bow detailing and a halter neck to give it a chic look. Videos of the model leaving her hotel for the MET venue are viral on social media.

 

May 6th 2025, 03:24 IST

MET Gala 2025: Jennie Arrives In Tuxedo Dress

K-pop idol Jennie arrived at the MET Gala 2025. She donned a black and white tuxedo dress and teamed the look with a hat. 
 

May 6th 2025, 03:17 IST

MET Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra's Takes It Up A Notch In Debut

Popular Indian designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the MET Gala 2025. He walked the red carpet in a black suit, teamed with an embroidered cape and matching jacket. He accessorised the look with 7 brooches. 

Manish Malhotra at MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 03:11 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Arrives To Support Kiara Advani's MET Debut

Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra was snapped outside the hotel at the MET Gala. The actor is in New York to support his wife Kiara Advani, who is making her debut at the event. 

 

May 6th 2025, 03:05 IST

MET Gala 2025: Dua Lipa Charms In Victoriam Fashion

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrived at the MET Gala 2025 in a Victorian-style outfit. She dolled up in a corseted golden and white outfit. Dua Lipa wore her hair down and accessorised with a bow and statement earrings. 

 

Dua Lipa for MET Gala | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 02:54 IST

MET Gala 2025: Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton Pose With Anna Wintour

Vogue Editor and MET Gala chair Anna Wintour struck a pose with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the MET Gala 2025. 

 

MET Gala co-chairs strike a pose | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 02:51 IST

MET Gala 2025: Co-chairs Lewin Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharell Williams Arrive At Red Carpet

Lewis Hamilton looked dapper in a cream coloured suit while Colman Domingo stunned in a blue cape embellished with white and golden detailing on the neck. 
 

Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamiltion at MET Gala red carpet | Image: X
May 6th 2025, 02:47 IST

Sydney Sweeney's Look For MET Gala Revealed

Sydney Sweeney was among the early guests to arrive at the MET Gala 2025. The Euphoria star opted for a bodycon black dress with detailing on the neck. Her shimmery gown followed a train. The actress wore her hair in a slick bun for the evening. Videos of her making her way to the MET venue are now viral online. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:43 IST

When Will MET Gala Start?

The red carpet arrivals at the MET Gala will commence at 6 PM ET. For those in India, the gala event will begin at 3:30 am IST and can be streamed live on Vogue's YouTube Channel. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:42 IST

Inside photos of MET Gala 2025 Venue Go Viral

The inside photos of the dreamy MET Gala 2025 venue have surfaced on social media. A string of daffodils could be seen hanging down from the ceiling of the iconic MET museum, creating a dreamy look. Netizens have been raging about the decoration and comparing it with British period dramas like Bridgerton. 

Inside the MET venue | Image: X&nbsp;
Inside the MET venue | Image: X&nbsp;
May 6th 2025, 02:38 IST

MET Gala 2025: First Look of Red Carpet Out

The first look of the red carpet at the MET Gala 2025 has taken over the internet. Adorned with daffodils, the ‘blue' carpet keeps up with theme of black dandyism and highlights queer culture. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:29 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Arrive for MET Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were papped arriving at the hotel from where they will get ready and leave for a smashing appearance at the MET Gala. 
 

Priyanka Chopra arrives for MET Gala | Image: Instagram
May 6th 2025, 02:28 IST

'Punjabi Aa Gaye Ho': Diljit Dosanjh Brings Desiness In New York

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the MET red carpet for the first time. He is rumoured to have collaborated with Prabal Gurung for his debut. In his quintessential style, the Lover hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share an insight into the event ahead of the big day. 
 

May 6th 2025, 02:26 IST

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani set to make MET Gala debut

Mom-to-be and actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year. She will flaunt her baby bump for the first time on the MET steps in a Gaurav Gupta outfit.

 

Guarav Gupta teases Kiara Advani's look at MET Gala&nbsp;

Published May 6th 2025, 02:32 IST