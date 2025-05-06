MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Get Mixed Reactions, Kiara Advani Debuts Baby Bump, Dandyism & More

MET Gala 2025 Highlights | Image: Republic

MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition, which follows the theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, inspired by Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, a book written by Monica L. Miller. Aligning with the theme, the ‘dress code' for the guests at the gala this year was ‘Tailored for you’, which takes inspiration from Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora.

The MET Gala 2025 was extra special for fashion enthusiasts in India. Indian actors Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan made their debut at the coveted red carpet this year. Veteran Priyanka Chopra returned to the event for the fifth time and walked the MET steps with her husband Nick Jonas.

The Gala this year was co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, Formula I driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, hip hop impresario Pharrell Williams, and fashion icon Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. NBA star LeBron James serves as an honorary chair, but skipped the event citing a knee injury.



