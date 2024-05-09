Advertisement

Michael Douglas, whose credits include some of the sexiest films like Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, recently discussed his thoughts on how the position of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood is changing. The actor talked about how these coordinators might be altering the creative process that takes place on set.

Intimacy coordinators step on filmmakers’ toes, says Michael Douglas

Speaking to Radio Times, Douglas voiced a mixture of curiosity and apprehension about the move toward more controlled intimacy in the media. The actor acknowledged that the majority of his career, which is known for pushing the bounds of on-screen intimacy, was undertaken with completely different expectations than those faced by actors today.

He said, “I’m past the age where I’ve got to worry about that. But it’s interesting with all the intimacy coordinators. It feels like executives taking control away from filmmakers — but there have been some terrible faux pas and harassment. In my experience, you take responsibility as the man to make sure the woman is comfortable, you talk it through.”

The rise and necessity of intimacy coordinators

Intimacy coordinators are increasingly often used on movie sets these days, particularly in the wake of Hollywood's #MeToo movement. Professionals known as intimacy coordinators assist performers in feeling comfortable during intimate sequences.Recently, this approach has gained popularity, as SAG-AFTRA has recommended in its most recent union contract that productions think about using them for situations like these.

As the number of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood has increased, numerous celebrities have shared their perspectives on these positions. In a recent reflection on her own career, Titanic star Kate Winslet told The New York Times that "every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene," she would have wanted an intimacy coordinator on set.

Advertisement

Katherine Heigl also admitted while she thought she knew better how to perform a sex scene, having an intimacy coordinator helped her on set. She said, “I ended up loving this woman so deeply, and being so grateful for her because she protected us in a way that I didn’t realize how unprotected we were.”

Advertisement