Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Video With Besties Will Make You Call Your School Buddy!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's post once again struck a chord with the netizens through her relatable and heartfelt video that has left everybody nostalgic!

Her latest Instagram video, perfectly titled “Without crazy friends, we wouldn’t have crazy memories" shows Mira with her close friends, is a nostalgic punch that will leave you reaching for your phone to call that long-lost school buddy you haven’t spoken to in years!

Besides Mira and her friends who can be seen letting their hair down together, we can also see a glimpse of an unplugged Shahid doing what he's best at - dancing!

Not just this video but even her previous videos have earned Mira millions of followers. The 30-year-old star wife mostly shares her skincare regime on her Instagram account that revolves around her skincare brand - A Kind - launched in collaboration with Tira last year.

A Kind’s range includes serums, cleansers, sunscreen, and moisturisers, categorised into Build (barrier restoration), Balance (barrier maintenance), and Defence (sun protection).