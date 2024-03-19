Advertisement

On Tuesday, Malayalam star Mohanlal was snapped at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. His visit comes a day after he announced his 360th film tentatively titled L360, helmed by Tharun Moorthy. The makers are yet to announce more details regarding the cast and crew of the movie.

Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple

In a video shared by ANI, Mohanlal can be seen exiting the temple premises, dressed in a brown shirt and beige coloured lungi. He can be seen donning a red patka around his neck. The Malayalam star happily posed for the paps outside the temple.

#WATCH | Actor Mohanlal offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple, earlier today pic.twitter.com/Q1ILzVihza — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

What do we know about Mohanlal's L360?

On Monday, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to announce the film and share a photo with the crew featuring Tharun Moorthy, M Renjith and others. In the statement, he revealed that the film will go on the floors in April.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April."

Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Balu Varghese and Lukman in the lead roles. His subsequent project, Saudi Vellakka, was selected for the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022. Now, with Mohanlal's film in the bank, it has become one of the highly anticipated projects for the director.

DYK Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy were slated to collaborate previously

Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy had previously intended to collaborate on Benz Vasu, touted to be a remake of a 1980 Malayalam film featuring legendary actor Jayan. However, the project was reportedly shelved due to undisclosed issues.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently occupied with shooting of L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer marking his third collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran.