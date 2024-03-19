×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Mohanlal Offers Prayers At Tirumala Tirupati Temple After Announcing 360th Movie | WATCH

Before kickstarting his 360th film in April, Mohanlal was snapped offering prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Tuesday, March 19.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal
Mohanlal at the temple | Image:ANI/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Tuesday, Malayalam star Mohanlal was snapped at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. His visit comes a day after he announced his 360th film tentatively titled L360, helmed by Tharun Moorthy. The makers are yet to announce more details regarding the cast and crew of the movie.

Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple

In a video shared by ANI, Mohanlal can be seen exiting the temple premises, dressed in a brown shirt and beige coloured lungi. He can be seen donning a red patka around his neck. The Malayalam star happily posed for the paps outside the temple. 

What do we know about Mohanlal's L360?

On Monday, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to announce the film and share a photo with the crew featuring Tharun Moorthy, M Renjith and others. In the statement, he revealed that the film will go on the floors in April.

Advertisement

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April."

Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Balu Varghese and Lukman in the lead roles. His subsequent project, Saudi Vellakka, was selected for the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022. Now, with Mohanlal's film in the bank, it has become one of the highly anticipated projects for the director.

DYK Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy were slated to collaborate previously

Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy had previously intended to collaborate on Benz Vasu, touted to be a remake of a 1980 Malayalam film featuring legendary actor Jayan. However, the project was reportedly shelved due to undisclosed issues.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently occupied with shooting of L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer marking his third collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

2 minutes ago
Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

2 minutes ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

4 minutes ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

5 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

6 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

8 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

8 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

11 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

12 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

14 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

19 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

29 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

30 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

31 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

34 minutes ago
Citadel

Citadel First Look

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  4. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo