Senior Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama came under attack from various sections of society, including politicians and cultural organisations, for her racist remarks against a fellow artiste during a purported interview with a YouTube channel. Noted Mohiniyattam dancer Dr RLV Ramakrishnan alleged that Sathyabhama’s remarks were directed at him and threatened to initiate legal action against her. As her remarks created an uproar in Kerala society, Sathyabhama denied Ramakrishnan’s allegations, saying she did not name anyone specifically in the interview.

What did Sathyabhama say?

During the interview, Sathyabhama had said, “The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be ‘Mohini’ (enchanting). He has the colour of a crow. This is an art form that requires a stance that keeps the legs wide apart. There is nothing more repulsive than a man who performs with his legs wide apart in this manner.

Ramakrishnan to take legal action against Sathyabhama

“In my opinion, men should perform Mohiniyattam only if they are that good-looking… But his looks are unbearable,” the 66-year-old dancer was heard saying in the interview portions, which were telecast by news channels.

She had also declared that he was not apt for the dance form, Mohiniyattam. Sathyabhama, however, did not specify to whom she was referring. The video, which went viral on Thursday, was severely criticised by many on social media, cutting across political lines.

Sathyabhama slammed for racist remarks

State ministers R Bindu and Veena George and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan condemned the statement while the Congress held a protest march in Chalakudy town in Thrissur district. Ramakrishnan hails from Chalakudy.

In a Facebook post, Ramakrishnan, who is the brother of famous film actor late Kalabhavan Mani, said Sathyabhama was continuing her racist abuse against him, alleging that he was not qualified to teach Mohiniyattam.

He said that due to such people, it is difficult for a person from a scheduled caste to survive in the field of classical dance. “Legal action will be taken against such people,” the dancer added.

(with inputs from PTI)