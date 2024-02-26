Advertisement

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to embrace parenthood, were recently spotted in Mumbai. Mom-to-be Richa Chadha was spotted wearing a beautiful kaftaan. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal sported a casual outfit. The couple posed for the cameras as they were spotted by the paps.

Richa Chadha flaunts her baby bump



Richa Chadha appears to be taking it easy during her pregnancy. The actress was spotted out and about in Mumbai in what appeared to be a quaint evening outing with her husband Ali Fazal. The two were spotted outside Bandra restaurant Donna Deli. While Richa embraced pregnancy fashion in a teal-hued flowing kaftan dress, Ali Fazal looked dapper in a bright red and white Varsity jacket.

The two had announced their pregnancy earlier this month, on February 9. The two had legally got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020. They officially celebrated their marriage, complete with ceremonies, in 2022, surrounded by friends and family. Richa and Ali had met on the sets of their film Fukrey, which released back in 2012. While two reprised their respective roles of Bholi Punjaban and Zafar in the 2017 sequel of the film, the third installment of the franchise, which released last year, only saw Richa Chadha return - Ali Fazal not being a part of the film was owing to scheduling conflicts with his other running projects.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pregnancy announcement



Richa and Ali took to their Instagram handle to make a joint post, announcing their pregnancy. The first slide of the post carried a picture of the equation '1+1 = 3'. This was followed by a candid picture of the parents to be, having a moment, superimposed with a pregnant emoji. the caption to the post simply read, " "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world “ ”

An expected date of delivery is yet to be shared by the couple who are preferring to maintain a low profile during their pregnancy.