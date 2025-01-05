sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maha Kumbh | Border Gavaskar Trophy | Delhi Fog | Jasprit Bumrah | India on HMPV Spread | Mr. Fix—It |

Published 23:45 IST, January 5th 2025

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Game Changer, Fateh, Kadhalikka Nermillai And More To Watch

From Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Game Changer and Sonu Sood's Fateh to Jayam Ravi's Kadhalikka Nermillai, the list includes movies from all genres.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Game Changer
Game Changer | Image: IMDb

Sunday is here and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatre. From Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Game Changer and Sonu Sood's Fateh to Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's Kadhalikka Nermillai, the list includes movies from all genres.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:45 IST, January 5th 2025