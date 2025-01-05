Published 23:45 IST, January 5th 2025
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Game Changer, Fateh, Kadhalikka Nermillai And More To Watch
From Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Game Changer and Sonu Sood's Fateh to Jayam Ravi's Kadhalikka Nermillai, the list includes movies from all genres.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Game Changer | Image: IMDb
Sunday is here and so is our list of movies releasing this week in the theatre. From Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Game Changer and Sonu Sood's Fateh to Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's Kadhalikka Nermillai, the list includes movies from all genres.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:45 IST, January 5th 2025