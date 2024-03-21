Advertisement

Like every week, we bring you a list of movies releasing on Friday. This Friday, cine-goers can choose from several options in different languages and genres. From Madgaon Express to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the Holi weekend is going to be merry.

Rebel

Helmed by Nikesh, the film stars GV Prakash and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, while Venkatesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva in pivotal roles. The Tamil starrer revolves around a Tamil student who gets bullied by the local political party in Kerala for falling in love with a girl from the state. The film will hit the theatres on March 22.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Madgaon Express

Marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, the comedy-drama stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. It stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in supporting roles. The film revolves around the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, the biographical film stars him in the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. The film will reflect on the life journey of an Indian freedom fighter. To portray his role when Sarvarkar was in jail, Randeep lost 30 kg by starving himself.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Line Man

It has been written and directed by V Raghu Shastry and stars Kaajal Kunder, B Jayashree, Niviksha Naidu, Harini Srikanth, Sujay Shastry, and Apoorva Shree in key roles. The Kannada version has already been released. Now, the makers are releasing the film in Telugu version.

Om Bheem Bush

It is a comedy caper featuring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles. Directed by Sree Harsha, the film follows three scientists who come to a village to find a treasure, but things don't turn easy for them because there is black magic in that village.

