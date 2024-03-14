Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:47 IST
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Yodha, Bastar, Kung Fu Panda 4
Yodha, Bastar: The Naxal Story, Kung Fu Panda 4 and other titles that you can watch in cinema halls in the coming week. Here's a rundown of all titles.
The coming weekend will see a variety of films across languages and genres hitting the big screens. Cinegoers will witness a bouquet of films releasing on March 15. From old to new titles, here is a rundown of everything you can watch in theatres this week.
Yodha
Yodha headlined by Sidharth Malhotra will hit the big screens on March 15. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The action flick will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by the Student Of The Year actor. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.
Bastar: The Naxal Story
Bastar is headlined by Adah Sharma and will release on March 15. The film marks the reunion of director Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, after their last successful film The Kerala Story. The film promises a charged-up narrative surrounding the chilling murder of CRPF soldiers by the Naxalites. It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen.
Kung Fu Panda 4
The fourth film in the animation franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4, will release on March 15. Po The Panda is voiced by Jack Black and the upcoming movie is directed by Mike Mitchell.
Imaginary
Horror film Imaginary stars DeWanda Wise. The film's logline reads, “When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. As Alice's behaviour becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”
Arthur The King
In the Hollywood film Arthur The King, an adventure racer adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu in pivotal roles.
Shaitaan
Alternatively, Shaitaan headlined by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika released on March 8. While the film was released a week ago, it is still going strong at the box office. With ₹75.78 crore in collection, the supernatural thriller is expected to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office in the coming weekend.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:47 IST
