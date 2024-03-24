×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Movies Releasing This Week: Aadujeevitham, Crew, Tillu Square & More Titles To Watch In Theatres

Aadujeevitham, Crew, Tillu Square and more movies are slated to hit the theatres this week. Take a look at the list below.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
Crew | Image:rheakapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The upcoming week is going to bring some of the highly anticipated films to theatres including Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon; Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran; and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. So let's see what this week has in store for you.

Aadujeevitham

Also known as The Goat Life, the film is based on a real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert. Helmed and co-produced by Blessy, the film also stars Amala Paul in the pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 28.

(A still from The goat Life | Image: Instagram)
(A still from The goat Life | Image: Instagram)


Crew

Heist comedy film directed by Rajesh Krishnan is about three diligent friends (Kareena, Kriti and Tabu) working as cabin crew for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful lives take a turn when they are unexpectedly caught in a difficult situation orchestrated by someone with ulterior motives. Now, they are trapped in a never-ending struggle, desperately trying to break free. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 29.

(A poster of Crew | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Crew | Image: Instagram)

Yuva

Kannada-language action drama film directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The film stars Yuva Rajkumar in his debut, alongside Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. The film is about Yuva, a college student, who sets out to protect his friends from the ongoing gang wars in the college. It will release on March 29.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

The upcoming American monster film directed by Adam Wingard is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. It will release on March 29.

(A poster of Godzilla X Kong | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Godzilla X Kong | Image: Instagram)

Tillu Square

Romantic crime comedy film directed by Mallik Ram is the sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda reprises his role from the previous film, while Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29.

Knox Goes Away

American crime thriller starring Keaton, James Marsden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon and John Hoogenakker, among others. It follows the story of a contract killer who has a rapidly evolving form of dementia, he is offered an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

