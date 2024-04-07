×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Movies Releasing This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Romeo And More Titles In Theatres

The week is going to be very exciting as on the occasion of Eid two big Hindi movies are clashing - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan
Posters of BMCM (L) and Maidaan (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sunday is here and so is our list of movies that will be releasing the coming week. The week is going to be very exciting as on the occasion of Eid two big Hindi movies are clashing - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan - followed by three movies from South Cinema, all in various genres. So clear your schedule and book your tickets in advance for the coming titles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is going to be a treat for all those who love to watch high-octane action drama. The film will star two action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who will be fighting against an antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story will revolve around elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh embarking on a globe-trotting mission to recover a stolen weapon from Kabir, an ambitious and revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India. The film will hit the theatres on April 10.

(A still from BMCM | Image: Instagram)

Maidaan

After getting delayed multiple times finally the movie will be seeing the light of the day on April 10. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962. Spanning from 1952 to 1962, the film chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach who revolutionized the sport in India. Due to his immense contribution to football, the Indian Football Team was called the "Brazil of Asia".

(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)

Romeo

Vijay Anthony and Mirnalini Ravi starrer show how Mirnalini agrees to marry Vijay’s character just to escape the sheer pressure from her parents to get married. She lays down her rules clearly to Vijay’s character, and everything about her seems quite in contrast with that of him. However, as one expects, he falls in love with her and then starts his attempts to woo his wife. The film will hit the theatres on April 11.

Aavesham

Action comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan stars Fahadh Faasil in the title role with a supporting cast of Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is about three teenagers who arrive in Bangalore for their engineering education and get embroiled in a conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they seek assistance from a local gangster named Ranga. Their encounter with Ranga unfolds the rest of the story. The movie will hit the theatres on April 11.

(A poster of Aavesham | Image: Instagram)

Jai Ganesh

The upcoming mystery thriller is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film stars Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay and Jomol in lead roles. It revolves around a man who is striving for normalcy and paraplegic designer Ganesh Gangadharan wrestles with inner demons in unforgiving shadows of sympathy. The film will release on April 11.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

